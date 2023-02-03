Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Timeline Of The Shershaah Couple's Love Story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly getting married on February 6, 2023. Social media is running amok with rumours of their relationship ever since they were first linked together. The Shershaah co-stars have never confirmed their relationship, but they’ve never denied it either.

Here’s a complete timeline of their alleged relationship:

Their first meeting

While many fans assume that they met each other on the sets of Shershaah, Kiara Advani has stated otherwise. She appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where she revealed that they met during the wrap-up party of Lust Stories.

“We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”

Fans linked the two together on a trip to South Africa

In 2019, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post pictures from their New Year vacation trips. Fans noticed that while neither appeared together, their pictures were taken at the same spot. They were also reportedly spotted together at the airport.

Kiara Advani’s subsequent birthday

After their alleged trip, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday in Mumbai. Many spotted her leaving her party alongside Malhotra.

Shershaah promotions

Shershaah promotions led to the co-stars posting a lot of content on social media. While they posted pictures and reels together in 2021, fans interpreted their chemistry as a sign that they were together.

Spotted by paps on several locations

Following the promotions, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted by the paps several times. They flew to Maldives together in one instance. In another, many reported that Sidharth even met Kiara’s parents during their Mumbai visit.

Sidharth’s birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their relationship Instagram official on the latter's birthday when Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of herself with him and wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy” with a couple of emojis.

Many fans considered it to be a sign that their alleged ongoing romance is soon to be official.

Currently, they’re rumoured to be married on February 6 via many media reports. On Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda and other film industry trackers confirmed the news.