Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Video Of Couple's Sangeet Preparations Viral

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to get married this week, mostly on February 7, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities have already started. Ahead of the sangeet ceremony, footage of the decked up venue has made its way to the Internet and is already going viral on social media.

In the video, the venue can be seen getting decorated with chandeliers and seating areas are donned in fuchsia pink.

Check out the video here:

More on Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani's relationship

Earlier on Sunday (February 4), Bride and groom were papped with their family at the Jaisalmer airport. Sidharth could be seen sporting an all-black look, which he paired with a black cap and white sneakers. Kiara exuded a bridal glow as she donned an all-white outfit, paired with a pink shawl.

If reports are to believed, the couple has chosen ace designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding couture. The bride-to-be might be styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr for the grand affair.

It has been also been reported that the couple's wedding will be a star-studded celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan and Manish Malhotra in attendance.

The duo first met each other during the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. They hadn’t posted anything on their Instagram accounts regarding each other, though were occasionally sighted together. It wasn’t until the promotion of their film Shershaah that the duo started posting pictures together.

Eventually, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to congratulate Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday, which in a way made their relationship Instagram-official.