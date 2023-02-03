Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: When Couple's Romantic Videos Broke Internet

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married on February 6. The rumours around their relationship started making headlines when the couple first started working together on filmmaker Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

Although Sidharth-Kiara never spoke about their relationship publicly, the two are often spotted together on various occasions. They haven't confirmed nor denied the rumours of the wedding date either.

Ahead of this coveted wedding, take a look at the couple's romantic videos that broke the Internet:

1. The video starts with Kiara walking in slow motion dressed in black-and-white bralette and skirt set. Sidharth wore a pinstriped blue blazer and pants set as he carried the actress in his arm and started spinning her around. Track Raanjha of the film Mission Majnu can be heard playing in the background.

2. In this video, while Kiara can be seen donning a pink saree, Sidharth sported black pants and camouflage jacket. The duo is moving in slowmotion to their film's track Raataan Lambiyan, looking all adorable together.

3. In one of the videos shared by Sidharth, the couple can be seen looking lovingly at each other while Darshan Raval's Kabhii Tumhhe is playing in the background.

4. The lovebirds are their adorable self in this video. Kiara is simple and pretty in peach pink kurta. Sidharth is donned in a olive green jacket.

More about Sid-Kiara relationship

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their relationship Instagram official on latter's birthday when Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of herself with him and wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy” with a couple of emojis. Many fans considered it to be a sign that their alleged ongoing romance is soon to be official.

On Friday (February 3), celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda and other film industry trackers seemingly confirmed the news of the couple tying the knot on February 6.