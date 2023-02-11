Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Reception Invite LEAKED! Check Out Date, Time And Venue

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's invitation card for Mumbai's reception has been leaked. The couple is hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry on February 12. The invitation card has been doing rounds on the Internet since then.

The invitation card has a special touch to it. The colour of the card is in shades of blue, white, and green. It also mentioned details including the date, time, and venue of the ceremony. According to the invite, the reception will be held on February 12 at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai from 8:30 PM onwards.

See the photo of the reception card here:

Who all are invited?

According to a report in ANI, several Bollywood celebrities and industrialists will be attending the lavish affair. The guest list includes Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani among others.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Delhi reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted an intimate and low-key reception at the Leela Palace in New Delhi on February 9. The couple invited their close friends and family for the after-wedding celebration.

Recently, some unseen pictures from the couple's Delhi reception were dropped, wherein, the couple can be seen posing with two people, seemingly family members.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate yet lavish affair. They exchanged wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.