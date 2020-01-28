Kiara Advani Spotted At Madh Jetty

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai Madh Jetty on Monday. Kiara was seen waving at her fans near the jetty. She looked gorgeous in her traditional white suit and monochrome bag.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.