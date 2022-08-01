Kiara Advani Spotted Shopping With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra In Dubai; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on July 31 and several fans, followers and friends of the star from the industry sent her their best wishes. It is being speculated that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star celebrated her birthday with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai, and several pictures of them have been doing the rounds online. Some recent pictures saw the duo enjoying shopping at a mall in Dubai as they clicked pictures with fans.

Kiara Advani's birthday celebration with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

A picture of a fan posing with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra separately has been doing the rounds online. Although the couple did not pose together, they were seen posing against a similar background at the mall. Kiara Advani was seen in a white t-shirt and pin-stripped pants, while Sidharth kept it casual in a red t-shirt. Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani was also spotted at the location.

This is not the first time pictures from the rumoured couple's trip have gone viral online. The duo met a fan who clicked a picture with each of them separately against a similar backdrop, and the rumoured couple seemed to have stepped out for the night. Sidharth looked dapper in a denim shirt, while Kiara wore a lace black top and dazzling earrings.

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday

Kiara's rumoured beau shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the duo's film Shershaah, in which they were seen smiling from ear to ear. He wished her 'love and hugs' on her special day as she turned a year older. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Ki, Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments. Big love and hug." Several other actors from the Bollywood film industry also took to social media to extend their warm wishes to the actor on her birthday.

