Kiara Advani Teases Fans About Dabboo Ratnani 2021 Calendar Shoot As She Makes A Hat-trick

It is that time of the year when Dabboo Ratnani releases his yearly photo calendar featuring Bollywood superstars. In Feb 2020, Kiara Advani's leaf photograph had received a vigorous response from the audience. With Kiara Advani going viral for her calendar picture, the actor, once again, got featured in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. On June 16, Kiara Advani took to her Twitter handle and made the announcement.

Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2021

The Kabir Singh star retweeted Dabboo Ratnani's Twitter post, wherein the celebrity photographer shared a selfie picture with Kiara and made an announcement for the fans. Dabboo Ratnani shared that he and Kiara will meet the fans on an Instagram live session on June 16 at 6 PM. He further added that during this live session, he will reveal the look of Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2021.

Daboo Ratnani tweeted, "Catch Us On A Live Session On Instagram At 6:00pm IST (Wednesday) On @advani_kiara & @DabbooRatnani ‘s Profiles. Do Join The Live To Unveil Kiara’s #dabbooratnanicalendar shot ! It’s Absolutely Stunnnnning!!". Kiara Advani retweeted the post by simply adding an appreciation emoji. As seen in the selfie post, Kiara's still seems from an outdoor shoot.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over the announcement. One of the users wrote, "I am exciting for kiara Advani mam meet", while another added, "Wow. WAITING FOR IT". A fan tweeted, "I'm your biggest fan waiting for your live". Check out some more fans' tweets below.

I am exciting for kiara adavni mam meet — Goldy Kapil (@GoldyKapil8) June 16, 2021

Kiara Advani in Daboo Ratnani calendar for 2020

On Feb 18, 2020, Kiara Advani had shared her still from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2020. As seen in Kiara Advani's Instagram post, the actor posed topless, covering herself with a leaf. For glam, she opted for a nude makeup look and a wet hairstyle. Sharing the picture on social media, the Good Newwz actor wrote, "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani".

