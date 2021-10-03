Kiara Advani To Begin Ram Charan's Next After Wrapping Up 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' In November

Kiara Advani's Bollywood career has peaked new heights after Shershaah's trailblazing success, with the actor having over half a dozen big projects in the pipeline. Kiara, who has already wrapped filming for the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as Mr Lele, recently commenced shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. Kiara reportedly started filming for the final schedule of the Raj Mehta directorial last week and is set to wrap up the film by mid-November, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

The movie, which also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, is currently being filmed in Mumbai, post which Advani will hop onto Shankar and Ram Charan's political drama straightaway, the source further added. Kiara's character is stated to have some 'powerful traits' to act as a 'catalyst' in Ram Charan’s journey in the flick.

Kiara Advani to film Ram Charan's next in November

After concluding Jug Jugg Jeeyo's schedule, Kiara will be starring alongside south superstar Ram Charan in a political drama, which is expected to be filmed at various locations across the country. Charan will be seen in a dual avatar, helming the role of a father and a son. Announcing her collaboration with Charan, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and wrote," Excitement level beyond 💯for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu".

Apart from these movies, reports are rife that the Kabir Singh actor has a yet-untitled Sajid Nadiadwala production in the pipeline. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the love story will mark her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Advani will also be starring alongside Ranveer Singh in another movie helmed by Shankar, which is touted to be the official remake of the 2005 action thriller Anniyan.

With her back to back commercially successful deliverables, Kiara recently bagged the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award For Shershaah. With this honour, the 29-year-old has joined the league of some of the biggest actors of Bollywood including the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma amongst others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIARAALIADVANI)