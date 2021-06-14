Kiara Advani To Make An 'exciting Announcement' As She Completes 7 Years In The Industry

Kiara Advani recently completed seven years in the movie industry. To commemorate the occasion, her fans began trending the hashtag, ‘7 years of Kiara Advani’, all over social media. The actor sent love to everyone and even dropped in a hint about an exciting announcement coming their way.

Kiara Advani assures an ‘exciting announcement soon’ for all her fans

Love you all.. exciting announcement soon❤️😘🤗🙏🏼 https://t.co/2aBLLfiQFn — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 13, 2021

Kiara Advani recently took to her Twitter handle and shared her response to her fans who began trending the hashtag, ‘7 years of Kiara Advani’ on Twitter. Through her post, the Kabir Singh actor even revealed that she will be making an exciting announcement soon and added a heart symbol next to a flying kiss and hugging emoji for all her fans. She also added a namaste symbol, in the end, to pay gratitude to all her fans for all the love and good wishes she received on the occasion of ‘7 years of Kiara Advani’.

As the fans were already trending the hashtag on June 13, they were thrilled to see the latest Kiara Advani’s Twitter update and began guessing what that exciting announcement could be. Many of the fans stated in the comments that they could not wait further for the announcement while others stated how happy and excited they were. Some of them began dropping in questions asking her whether she was getting married while some others asked whether she will be seen in South Indian movies. Rest all others dropped in hearts and fire symbols to depict how they were curiously waiting for her upcoming announcement. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kiara Advani’s Twitter post.

Kiara Advani movies

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut on June 13, 2014, with the movie Fugly and went on to appear in some of the iconic movies namely MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Indoo Ki Jawani and many more. Kiara Advani is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Karthik Aaryan, Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Shershah with Sidharth Malhotra and Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

