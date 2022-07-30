Kiara Advani To Spend Birthday With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra In Dubai? See Pics

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Jug Jugg Jeeyo will celebrate her birthday on July 31. The actor, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor Sidharth Malhotra, was spotted in Dubai with him ahead of her big day. A picture of the two actors with a fan has been doing the rounds online, and fans speculate that they are celebrating Kiara's birthday on a grand note in Dubai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

A fan's pictures with them separately against a similar backdrop has been going viral online. Sidharth was seen in a casual look as he donned a denim shirt, while his rumoured girlfriend was seen in a lace black top and silver earrings. The fan in the picture is also seen wearing the same outfit in both pictures, sparking fans' speculation on the stars being together. Have a look at the post here:

Although the duo has not made their relationship official, they are often spotted together and were recently seen returning from their getaway. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore green and blue sweatshirts respectively and followed the COVID-19 protocols as they wore masks at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra also recently hailed Kiara Advani's performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo as he took to his social media account after the release of the film. He praised each actor from the ensemble cast of the film, including the Good Newwz star. He wrote, "Kiara Advani, you are on a roll boss. Absolutely loved you through the film" as he praised the Raj Mehta directorial. Sidharth also complimented Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor after he watched the family entertainer.

The rumoured couple was seen sharing the screen in Shershaah, and left fans in awe of their magical chemistry on the big screen. It was since the start of the shooting of the film that the duo sparked dating rumours and have a massive fan-following rooting for them.