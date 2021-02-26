Kiara Advani Treats Her Fans With Glimpse Of Her 'Snow Glow'; See Post

Kiara Advani recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with yet another post. She shared a boomerang clip of herself amidst the white snow. The actor looked gorgeous, dressed in all winter clothes, and flashed a smile towards the camera. She captioned her post by writing, “Snow Glow.”

In the post, Kiara donned a white woolen top and pink woolen gloves. She put on a cream beanie cap with fur on her head. She left her hair loose, wore loop earrings and opted for the no-makeup look. She posed by winking with a smile towards the camera amidst the snowfall. In the background, one could see mountains, trees and land covered with snow all around. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her picture and showered the post with lots of love. Take a look at Kiara Advani's video below.

A peek into Kiara Advani's movies

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Kiara Advani shared an update about her upcoming film, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2. She shared a still from the upcoming horror-comedy which was a monochrome picture of herself along with co-star Kartik Aryan. In the still, Kiara is seen wearing a pair of heavy earrings and a sleeveless dress whereas Kartik is wearing a shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing 19th November 2021.”

Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Kiara ad Kartik, the film also stars Tabu. The film is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiya. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will also be seen in the biographical war-action film, Shershaah. Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. It follows the story of Param Vir Chakra recipient and army captain, Vikram Batra. Sidharth will be seen in a double role, as Vikram Batra and his identical twin brother, Vishal. Kiara will be playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fianceé, Dimple Cheema. The film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

