Kiara Advani Turns 29 Years Old: From Kareena To Janhvi, B-town Divas Send In Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who will soon be seen in the film Shershaah, celebrated her 29th birthday on July 31, 2021. The actor received birthday wishes from the entire film industry. From Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood divas showered the Kabir Singh actor with warm wishes. Here is how these female actors wished the Fugly actor on turning 29.

Kareena Kapoor's wish for her Good Newzz co-star

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish Kiara Advani on her 29th birthday. Kareena shared a post of the Lust Stories actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous". Kiara and Kareena shared the screen in 2019 for the film Good Newzz. Both the divas shared the silver screen with actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in the drama-comedy film.

Ananya Panday's warm wishes for Kiara

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared a photo of Kiara Advani to wish her on her birthday. In the photo, Kiara was seen wearing a red outfit as her hair and eyes were sparkling. In the story, the Student Of The Year 2 actor wrote, "happy birthday gorgeous. You're one of the warmest, loveliest people I know! have the bestest year".

Janhvi Kapoor mushy wish to Kiara for the upcoming year

Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of Kiara Advani on her Instagram stories. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wished Kiara for her upcoming year. She wrote, "Happy birthday to this (star). Continue killing it @kiaraaliaadvani and have the best year!!".

Katrina Kaif told Kiara to stay beautiful and blessed

Katrina Kaif shared a photo of Kiara Advani on her Instagram. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote in the story, "Happy birthday @kiaraaliaadvani Stay beautiful and blessed'. She also added a sticker of "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" in the story.

Neha Dhupia wished Kiara with red hearts

Neha Dhupia shared a photo of her Lust Stories co-star, Kiara Advani, on her Instagram story. The actor, in the caption, wrote, "Happy birthday our gorgeous girl @kiaraaliaadvani". She also added several red heart emojis in the story. Kiara and Neha Dhupia worked together in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories. Vicky Kaushal also shared the screen with Advani and Dhupia in the film.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR, KIARA ADVANI, AND JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

