Kiara Advani Turns Up Heat With Her Bold Avatar In Black; Fans Exclaim 'Hot!', See Pic

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from a photoshoot that has been turning up the heat among her fans. Kiara wore a sexy black satin maxi length wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit along with a similar halter neck crop top. She wore nude makeup, white nail paint and she had let her hair down. Within 2 hours of uploading the picture, Kiara Advani's bold avatar went on to get more than 974k likes and 4k comments on Instagram.

Check out Kiara Advani's bold avatar on her Instagram and comments-

As she added the photo to her Instagram feed, Kiara Advani's fans went into a frenzy in comments to compliment her look. Badhu Bahu fame Rytasha Rathore commented "OH HELLO KIARA MAAM WHAT FIRE IS DISSS" with a heart-eye emoticon. Her fans being in awe of her bold avatar wrote compliments like 'sexy', 'hot', 'bold', 'gorgeous' with heart eyes, red heart, and several fire emoticons in the comments. Read comments here-

A sneak peek of Kiara Advani's photos

In Kiara Advani's latest Instagram story, she turned up the head by sharing the behind the scene video from the photoshoot in a different look. Kiara was seen in a gorgeous white gown that had a thigh-high slit. She was seen sitting on a platform as she posed for the camera in different poses. Kiara's outfit was a one-shoulder-gown and her hair and makeup were kept in line with her glamorous look. Her fans were so amazed by her beautiful look that in no time they added Kiara Advani's story on their social media handles.

Details of Kiara Advani's movies

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama film Fugly in 2014. She gained recognition for essaying the real-life character of M.S. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Rawat in the critically and commercially successful film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Advani starred in the commercially successful Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu. In 2019 Kiara rose to prominence through her role in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor and Good Newws alongside Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. On the work front, she is busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot with Kartik Aryan and Tabu.

Promo Image Source: Kiara Advani's Instagram

