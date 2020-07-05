Kiara Advani's Uber-chic Looks Which Were Styled By Priyanka Kapadia; Have A Look

When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani is among those Bollywood celebrities who always make heads turn with their sartorial choices. Her fashion sense has always won appreciation, be it their red carpet looks, airport outfits or apparels for movie promotions. From slaying in a quirky western outfit to rocking in traditional attire, Kiara Advani is a stylish chic who has mastered carrying every style perfectly.

The Kabir Singh actor has made a remarkable career in the Hindi film industry and cemented her niche in Bollywood within a very short span. Kiara Advani is an avid social media user and keeps on updating her social handles with her impeccable pictures that steals the hearts of her fans. So, let’s take a look at Kiara Advani’s outfits that were designed by Priyanka Kapadia.

Kiara Advani’s stylish outfits styled by Priyanka Kapadia-

Kiara is wearing a designer floral piece styled by Priyanka Kapadia which has thigh high-slit pattern. Her outfit is a two-piece summer collection of flowy apparel. Along with a plunging neckline and sleeveless pattern, her top is just an impeccable option to opt for summers. She rounded off her look with nude golden pumps, golden earrings, open frizzy hair, and nude make-up. Have a look at this beautiful attire worn by Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani wore this attire styled by Priyanka Kapadia’s for her film, Kabir Singh's promotions. Kiara was spotted in this off-white and pink, short choli with a plunging V-neck which was paired up with a high-waist similar print sharara. She made her look classy with a matching mid-length cape. Talking about her hairstyle and make-up, she opted for a middle-parted sleek hairdo, nude lips and silver dangler earrings which completed her look. Have a look at her in this picture.

This is another Kabir Singh promotion outfit of her. This animal printed suit from her Kabir Singh promotion wardrobe has a bit of everything. Animal-print red and black pant-suit paired up with a silver belt looked super stylish on her. From her plunging V-neckline and full-sleeves pattern top to her long wide-legged bottoms, it was all amazing. Kiara Advani complimented her look with middle-parted loose curly hairdo, light nude hues, and no-accessories.

Kaira is wearing a sleeveless bright neon green top which was tucked into a pair of beige paper bag style pants which had a detailed knot in the front. She glammed up her look with a pair of shoes with a transparent high heel, that gave an interesting vibrant vibe to the whole look. Kiara Advani accessorized her outfit styled by Priyanka Kapadia with a gorgeous pair of large gold hoop earrings. Her side-partitioned frizzy hairstyle framed her face perfectly.

