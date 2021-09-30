Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan Groove And Twerk To Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover'; Watch

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's adorable chemistry was put on display recently as the Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars showcased their slow-motion skills, and twerked to Diljit Dosanjh's recent track Lover. Diljit's latest track has been deemed a buzzing hit, not only with fans but also Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Now recently jumping on the bandwagon were Kiara and Varun, who will be sharing screen space for the first time in the Raj Mehta directorial.

Clad in casual t-shirts and track pants, the duo's vanity van banter on the romantic ballad with foot-tapping beats is a treat to watch. One can also see their show-stealing twerk towards the end, with celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Sophie Choudhry lauding their act.

Kiara, Varun groove to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover

Taking to their respective social media handles on Thursday, September 30, the duo uploaded the 30-second clip, in which Kiara is clad in a lilac tank top with pyjamas, while Varun looks dapper in a white t-shirt and red track pants. Piquing fans' curiosity ahead of sharing screen space in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, they captioned the post, "Being Adults" Take a look.

Reacting to their post, fans dropped in heart emojis, calling the duo's performance 'cute'. Ranveer Singh also dropped a laughing and heart emojis, while their director Raj Mehta wrote," Hahahah ! Kaha Phas gaya" ( Where am I stuck). Responding to him, Varun wrote, "you wanted us to be awkward".

Their upcoming flick, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles, resumed shooting last month after a halt of eight months, owing to actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun, as well as the director, testing positive for Coronavirus. The film's release date, however, hasn't been announced by the makers.

On the work front, the Shershaah actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to the big screens on March 25, 2022. She will also be seen in Mr Lele. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The movie is touted to be a horror-comedy.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @kiaraaliaadvani