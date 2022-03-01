Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal Flaunt Quirky Outfits In BTS Pic From Govinda Naam Mera Shoot

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in the upcoming romantic comedy film Govinda Naam Mera, which has been much talked about ever since it was announced. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is reportedly in its shooting stage and no updates surrounding the project have come out yet.

Much to fans' excitement, Kiara recently dropped a BTS picture from the film's shoot as she wished director Shashank Khaitan on his birthday. The director could be seen striking a pose with the lead actors, who are clad in quirky and colourful outfits. Teasing their look, Kiara quipped that if fans were wondering why they're dressed up like this, they should take it up with the 'birthday boy'.

Kiara Advani, Vicky flaunt their quirky avatar in BTS pic from Govinda Naam Mera

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 28, the Kabir Singh actor dropped the BTS glimpse, where Shashank and the actors can be seen making identical poses for the camera. While Kiara is clad in a multicoloured coordinate set with neon green shoes with hair decorated in ponytails, the Uri star was seen in a black and white jacket and khaki green pants and white sneakers.

Wishing Shashank Khaitan, Kiara wrote, "If you’re wondering why we’re dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you". Responding to the actor's sweet gesture, Khaitan added, "Thanks Kiara, that pose can hardly count as swag". Take a look.

More on Vicky and Kiara's work front

Kiara, who recently won the Critics Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The upcoming comedy-drama film has been directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in pivotal roles. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vicky has Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. He will also be sharing the screen with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in the Meghna Gulzar directorial film Sam Bahadur.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@KIARAALIADVANI