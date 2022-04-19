Kiara Advani Visits Golden Temple, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Release

Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently filming for her upcoming film in Amritsar, recently shared pictures of herself from her visit to the Golden Temple. In the picture that the actor shared on her Instagram handle, Kiara looked absolutely beautiful in a traditional white suit and yellow embroidered dupatta on her head while a golden temple is in the background.

"Gratitude," Advani captioned the photo while sharing it on her Instagram account. The actor recently travelled to Punjab to joining the shooting for 'RC 15', which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. As soon as the Shershaah actor shared the photo, fans took to the comment section to heap praises on the actor's look. Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani made a hilarious remark, wherein he said, "Alexa play Tujh mein rab dikhta hai," he wrote. "You look so prettyyyy," another user added.

Meanwhile, Kiara reshared a group photo from her film crew on her Instagram account with the caption "Mumbai Calling." "Teamfie after a fantastic schedule," she added in the caption. Kiara's post marks the end of her filming of 'RC 15' schedule in Amritsar and she is preparing to fly back to Mumbai.

Kiara is to be seen alongside Ram Charan in 'RC 15'

Recently, the Kabir Singh actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was heading to Amritsar to join the shoot. For the unversed, RC 15 is a political drama ‘RC 15’ which will also feature Tollywood superstar Ram Charan in the lead role. However, it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the duo collaborated. The actor duo have shared a good friendship ever since they were previously associated for the 2019 Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Recently, Kiara Advani announced the release date of her forthcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on her Instagram. The 29-years-old actor posted a teaser of the film and added a caption to it. She wrote, “The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!” She also tagged the entire cast from the team including Kartik Aryan, producer Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Murad and director Anees Bazmee.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RC15, Kiara will be next seen in n Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.