Kiara Advani And Katrina Kaif Look Resplendent In Yellow | Who Is Your Pick?

With the fashion police always on the prowl, Bollywood celebs try to step out in their best outfits. There are some Bollywood divas like Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif, who are nothing less of an inspiration for their die-hard fans when it comes to their outfits.

Talking about style, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif are among those celebs who are known for making impressive style statements. There are several times when these gorgeous divas nailed the yellow colour effortlessly. Check out Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif's looks in yellow wherein they looked super stylish, elegant and all things classy.

Here is the time when Kiara Advani & Katrina Kaif made yellow look super stylish

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani can be seen donning a yellow attire while posing for a picture with her team on what looks like a vanity van. However, it is Kiara Advani's unique styling of the yellow attire which is adding volumes. Kiara Advani has opted for a yellow body-fitting attire in the look.

But it is the deep yellow jacket which Kiara Advani has opted for in the look which is stealing the entire show. Kiara Advani has opted for a radiant makeup with wavy curls to complete the entire look. One can take cues from the Kabir Singh actor to complement a yellow attire with a jacket of the same colour. Check out the look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is touted to be the ultimate style icon in the industry. So it is not a surprise to see that Katrina Kaif is oozing bundles of oomph with her yellow outfit. In this outfit, Katrina Kaif has opted for an off-shoulder full-sleeved body-hugging yellow attire.

The outfit is perfectly complementing the Bharat actor's slender frame. Her sleek hair is also on point in the look. Katrina has opted for danglers with the look. Check out Katrina's super stylish look.

It is an art to be able to manage and pull off diverse shades of yellow. It is one such colour which is often the ultimate choice for many celebrities. As for Kiara and Katrina, both divas manage to nail it like nobody else. Who is your pick? Comment below.

