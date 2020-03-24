The Debate
Did You Know That Kiara Advani Was Once Photoshopped As Wonder Woman By A Fan? See Pic

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is often praised for her sense of humour. Here’s a throwback to when Kiara reposted a picture of herself as the wonder woman, posted by a fanpage.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is among the best actors in the industry today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has managed to create a place of her own in Bollywood with just a handful of films. The star is an active social media user with a large number of followers. A casual scroll through her Insta account reveals her preference for posting quirky captions with her photos. Moreover, she also appreciates fan arts and keeps reposting them. Here is a throwback of her sharing a fan art. Also, don't miss out on her quirky captions-

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Channels Inner 'Kabir Singh' When Asked About Kiara Advani

Throwback to when Kiara Advani was photoshopped as Wonder Woman

In June 2017, Kiara Advani reposted a picture from her fan page, ‘Kiara Universe’, where they had photoshopped Kiara’s face on the Wonder Woman. Reposting the picture, Kiara captioned the image, “Thankyou Kavya from @kiara_universe this just made me want to go workout again 😂❤️ 😁🏋🏼🏋🏼🏋🏼”. Take a look-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Kiara Advani's 5 Stunning Looks To Recreate This Summer Season

Other times Kiara Advani posted quirky captions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

स्पोटिड

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a white sleeveless top and a white glossy track pants. She is seen wearing white shoes and black sunglasses. She has left her hair open and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Kiara Advani & Other Bollywood Actors Who Worked In Remakes Of South Indian Films

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold” - ARISTOTLE ❄️

It is a boomerang of Kiara Advani playing in the snow. She has worn blue denim jeans and a grey long jacket. She has worn a grey scarf and left her hair open. With nude makeup applied, Kiara is looking as happy as a kid in a candy store, in the video.

Also Read | Kiara Advani’s Best-printed Outfits That Fans Are Drooling Over; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

fly away on the wings of my liner🦋

It is a monochrome picture of Kiara Advani. She is seen wearing a sleeveless blouse and large hoop earrings. Kiara has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and applied nude makeup, with the perfect winged eye-liner.

 

 

