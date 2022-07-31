Kiara Advani's Birthday: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra & More Send Her 'love And Hugs'

Bollywood star Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on July 31 and wishes poured in from her fans, followers and friends from the film industry. Several actors and her co-stars from the industry took to social media and sent her their best wishes on her special day. Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more took to social media and sent the actor 'love and light' as she turned a year older.

Bollywood actors extend wishes to Kiara Advani on her birthday

Kiara Advani's rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS glimpse from the duo's time don't he sets of Shershaah and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ki, Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments. Big love and hug."

Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh took to his social media account to wish his co-star and friend a happy birthday. He shared glimpses of them from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Preeti", which was Advani's character from the 2019 film.

The actor was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and her co-stars from the movie took to social media to send her their best. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her and called her the 'warmest and loveliest person' as she sent her love on her special day.

Anil Kapoor, who also starred in the film wished the actor 'love and success'. Varun Dhawan on the other hand also shared a picture of the duo and penned down a sweet message for his co-star. Kiara's Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of the duo on the sets of their upcoming film and wished her a 'year full of super duper hits'.

Kriti Sanon sent the actor 'happiness, love and light' as she extended birthday wishes to the star. Janhvi Kapoor sent her heartfelt wishes to the actor as well and wrote, "Have the most blessed year ahead. Continue to kill it in everything that you do, keep shining."

Sara Ali Khan also shared some adorable pictures of the duo together as they smiled from ear to ear and sent her best wishes to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star. Ananya Panday shared a picture of Kiara holding a goat in her arms as she called the actor a 'gorgeous' girl, while Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were also some of the stars to wish Kiara Advani as she turned a year older.

Kiara Advani birthday trip

It is speculated that Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra are spending her birthday in Dubai together. A recent picture of the duo posing individually with a fan against a similar background went viral, and fans have been wondering if they are bringing in the star's birthday on a grand note.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, @janhvikapoor, @kiaraaliaadvani