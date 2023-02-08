Kiara Advani’s Customised Kaliras Feature ‘thoughtful Dedications’, ‘love & Mischief’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked like the perfect bride and groom on their wedding day. Designer Manish Malhotra, stylist Lakshmi Lehr, and others were part of the team that made the now-iconic look happen for the newlyweds. Meanwhile, details of Kiara Advani’s bridal look have been surfacing online.

Soon after Sidharth and Kiara dropped the official wedding portraits on Instagram, several members of the couple's team who had worked behind the scenes, took to Instagram to share how they have been a part of Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. Among them was Malini Chandra, bespoke kaliras and choodas designer. Chandra took to Instagram to reveal the details of Kiara's customised 'lovestory' kaliras.

She shared a reel featuring the kaliras that Kiara wore at her wedding on February 7. In the post, Chandra detailed how special Kiara’s kaliras were adding that she is “an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride!” Chandra also said that the bespoke kaliras featured a “thoughtful dedication” to Sidharth's dog Oscar, who passed away in 2022 while mentioning that amid the stars, moon, and the couple's initials, the kaliras also featured dedications to the couple's favourite travel destination, Rome.

Furthermore, Chandra said the kaliras were engraved with little trinkets which were based on Kiara and SIdharth’s love story. She wrote in the caption that the kaliras that Kiara Advani adorned are the “coming together of a world of bliss, where Sun, Moon and stars are building a tale of dreams and magic."

“Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride!💫🪄✨ We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra . 💛✨✨✨”



More on Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Their highly anticipated wedding was celebrated by their fans and many from the industry. They received congratulatory messages from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Athiya Shetty among others. Both Sidharth and Kiara posted their wedding pictures on Instagram at the same time, and captioned their posts, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”