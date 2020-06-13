Kiara Advani Shares Throwback Pics As 'Fugly' Clocks Six Years; Says 'Where It All Began'

Recently, Kiara Advani shared a throwback post as her Bollywood debut film, Fugly, clocked six on June 13, 2020. Sharing two pictures in a post, Kiara Advani expressed her gratitude and wrote a short caption for it. The actor's caption read, "#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began 🤩🎥🎞🎬🥰🙏🏼 My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly". In the further caption, she also tagged the makers of the film.

She concluded her caption and wrote, "the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you all❤️". One of the pictures in the slideshow is a shot from the film while Kiara and the cast are seen posing during the trailer launch of the film. Check out the pictures below:

Along with Kiara Advani, actors Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba also dipped their toes in Bollywood with Fugly. Meanwhile, veteran actor Jimmy Sheirgill was seen playing the lead in the comedy-crime drama. The film was directed by Kabir Sadanand while Akshay Kumar jointly produced the film with Ashvini Yardi and Alka Bhatia.

Kiara Advani's films

After Fugly, Kiara was next seen playing a brief role in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani starrer M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The sports-biopic and the performance of Kiara, both bagged praises from the critics and the audience. Later in 2017, she tried her luck in the action genre as she was seen as the leading lady of Abbas-Mustan's Machine.

In the year 2018, she dipped her toes in the Telugu film industry. The political-drama, Bharat Ane Nenu was declared hit. She also received appreciations for her digital debut Lust Stories, which started streaming on Netflix in 2018. On the other side, she delivered two commercially successful films, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, in the year 2019. She was last seen in Netflix's original film, Guilty.

The 27-year-old actor has numerous films in her kitty, including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. She will team up with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra for an upcoming biography-drama, Shershaah. Apart from this, she will also share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the sequel of 2017's release Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

