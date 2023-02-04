Kiara Advani's Father Reacts To Paps Wishing Him On His Daughter's Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are merely days away from their highly-anticipated marriage. Both Kiara and her family have reached Jaisalmer ahead of the grand affair. The family was spotted at the Jaisalmer aiport upon their arrival on Saturday. Kiara Advani exited the airport alongside designer Manish Malhotra, and her parents followed sometime thereafter.

Paps greeted the family of the bride-to-be with clicks and cheers. While Kiara’s mother, Genevieve Advani, was seen rolling the trolley bag out, her father Jagdeep Advani followed. As paps followed them to their vehicles and said their congratulations, Jagdeep Advani gave little acknowledgement. While he didn’t outright confirm anything, he did give a thumbs-up after being congratulated by a paparazzi.

Sid and Kiara wedding

Sidharth and Kiara have been making headlines for their relationship since 2020. While the duo initially met at the production closure party for Lust Stories, they made headlines for being spotted together a number of times.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra then collaborated for the 2021 film Shershaah and posted many images together from their film's promotions. They have said during interviews that they are more than just friends.

Recently, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish Sidharth Malhotra a very happy birthday with the caption “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy”. Many fans perceived it as their relationship being made Instagram-official.

Kangana Ranaut and others hinting at Kiara-Sidharth wedding

A few popular figures have hinted at the upcoming grand event for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda posted a few pictures on Instagram at the Mumbai airport. She captioned it with two hashtags “Big Fat Wedding and Rajasthan Calling”, seemingly pointing towards the wedding.

Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram and posted a story where she posted an image of Sid and Kiara together. She congratulated the couple in the story, which fueled the reports of the Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding.