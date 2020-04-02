Kiara Advani's Outfits To Take Cues From For Your Next Formal Meeting

Kiara Advani is a complete fashion diva and has an exclusive collection of lehengas and summer dresses. Kiara Advani has a subtle style and always picks simple outfits that make her look elegant. Take some inspiration from Kiara Advani, to style your formal outfits.

Kiara Advani's stylish formal outfits

Kiara Advani paired brown formal trousers with a white top. She paired it with a floral print jacket and kept her makeup subtle. The brown lipstick matched the colour of her trousers with her hair kept open made her look mesmerising.

Check out some of Kiara Advani inspired other formal outfits

Another formal outfit that could inspire you, from Kiara Advani's outfit is this formal pair of beige pants and a neon top. You can replace the neon top with a white or a plain colour top. Kiara Advani wore a pair of gold earrings and the subtle makeup completed her look.

You can pair a plain white shirt with almost everything and look like a complete diva. We loved how Kiara Advani paired her white shirt with a pink stripes skirt and matching pink heels. She focused on highlighting her eyes and kept her hair open.

This is one of the best looks to copy from Kiara Advani's wardrobe for your next meeting. All you need to do is wear an oversized shirt which reaches just right above your knee. Pick a corset and wear it on top of your shirt. To complete her look, she wore a pair of white heels and looked stunning as she posed.

Another subtle and stylish way to dress for your meeting is in this simple sleeveless dress. Kiara Advani paired it with a shining belt around her waist, but you could wear a simple black one to look simple.

