Kiara Advani's Gorgeous Candid Picture Taken In Paris Is Too Cute To Miss Out

Kiara Advani recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture from the time she was in Paris. When the picture was taken, the actor was also wondering what was on the menu. She could be seen sitting in a posh restaurant, all ready to treat herself with some great food. Her fans can be seen obsessing over how stunning she looks in the candid picture.

Kiara Advani’s Paris picture

Kiara Advani has lately been keeping her followers entertained through various pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture from the time she was at a restaurant in Paris, all ready to order something to eat. In the picture posted on her story, she could be seen wearing a white strapless outfit.

What stands out in her attire is a pair of rose pink Bohemian earrings. The actor is also wearing a black hat which looks lovely with the Paris background. Her makeup has been kept light with a nude lipstick. Kiara Advani can be seen busy using her phone while the person clicking the picture keeps her in the background while they click the picture of the menu at Café De Flore. A line has been added with the picture, asking what is on the menu. Have a look at the picture posted on Kiara Advani’s Instagram here.

Read Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani's BTS From Commercial A Must-watch

Also read Vicky Kaushal's On-screen Chemistry With Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani: Which Is Better?

Kiara Advani’s stunning click

The actor recently posted a stunning picture of scenery in Mumbai. She posted a picture where the sun is coming out from beneath the clouds. The reflection of the Sun can also be seen falling on the seawater. The picture was taken right after cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai. In the caption for the picture, she has written that the picture shows rays of hope after the storm. She has also added a ‘namaste’ emoticon to express her thankfulness. The actor has received a lot of love in the comments section of the picture. Have a look at the stunning picture from Kiara Advani’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

Read Sidharth Malhotra Hosts Q&A, Fans Ask Him To Describe Kiara Advani; Read His Response

also read Kiara Advani And Katy Perry In Stephane Rolland Dress; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.