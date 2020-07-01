A Perfect Guide To Posing Like A Diva, Courtesy Kiara Advani; Pics Inside

Wondering how Kiara Advani manages to pose so stunningly for photos on Instagram? Perfect background and expression play an important part in acquiring a perfect photograph, keeping simple things in mind, and playing with elements that are present in the surrounding can help one gain a good shot. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has mastered this art and her Instagram profile is a testimony to it. Here are a few tips that can be learned about posing after looking at Kiara Advani’s pictures.

Using elements of nature

Set in a picturesque background, Kiara can be seen striking a pose amid the greenery of the mother nature. The diva has opted for a bright and quirky ensemble that aptly complements the backdrop of the photo. Seated on the barren earth, Kiara opted for a yellow ensemble that features frills detailing all over it. Messy hair with smoky eye makeup completes her look. The picture showcases how the diva has increased the liveliness of the photo by simply using nature.

Plain Walls

The wonder walls can play while clicking pictures is successfully captured in this photo. Kiara used a dull wall which is perfectly complimenting with her bright ensemble. The dull wall adds the feature of contrast and the picture is clicked from a lower angle which makes her appear a little taller. The standing posture allows her to flaunt her outfit, using sunglasses has also brought out the swag of the diva.

Sitting pose

Kiara opted for a sitting pose to promote the sneakers she is wearing in the picture. She can be seen sitting on the floor with one leg crossed over another. Her hand are places on her knees and the picture’s focus moves from the object to the subject. The picture captures her intense look along with the object she is promoting. The colour tone is used brilliantly to flaunt the shoes, Kiara has donned white ensemble and the black sneakers stand out as colour pop.

Flaunting her ensemble

Here, the diva’s pose aptly flaunts her flowy ensemble. She can be seen playing with her maxi dress which displays the floral print of her attire. A smile on her face and a slight tilt posture add drama to the photo. Have a look at it here:

