Kiara Advani's Lookalike Whips Internet Into A Frenzy With Her 'Shershaah' Reel

Kiara Advani's simple and glowing look from her latest blockbuster biographical war film Shershaah had everyone praise the actor's beauty and stellar performance. Recreating the same magic, the actor's doppelgänger on the internet has left everyone stunned by her similarities with Advani and her spot on Dimple Cheema look. Celebrities have had their fair share of lookalikes on the internet over the years, however, this particular Kiara Advani lookalike is creating major frenzy for her uncanny resemblance. Take a look.

Kiara Advani lookalike

Going by the username of righdeshwari, Dr Aishwarya took to her Instagram to upload a reel of recreating one of Kiara Advani's lookalike as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. Donning a white salwar with a pink dupatta, she perfected the pink glowy makeup with a low bun to match the Dimple Cheema look from the movie. In the video playing the music of Jubin Nautiyal's Raatan Lambiyan, Dr Aishwarya lip-synced to Advani's dialogue in the movie and even sported a pair of goggles to recreate one of the most memorable scenes from the movie.

She uploaded the video with the caption, “After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look from movie Shershaah. So here it is!!😌😍 ENJOY!!”😜 The Instagram reel has since taken the internet by storm as it garnered over five million views since its posting. The comment section was filled with many talking about her uncanny similarity with the actor and compliments for perfecting the look.

Previously, a social media influencer with the name Kalpana Sharma had gone viral on the internet for her resemblance with Kiara Advani. The model had recreated Advani's character Preeti from the movie Kabir Singh. She also earned the title of 'Kiara Advani’s Duplicate'.

Kiara Advani on the work front

The actor received heaps of praises for her stellar performance and chemistry with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the war film Shershaah. She is also set to appear in the supernatural comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr. Lele. The actor also announced her excitement to star in her first Pan Indian film opposite Ram Charan as she took to her Instagram to unveil the poster. She wrote, ''Excitement level beyond 💯 for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun''

IMAGE- KIARA ADVANI & DR AISHWARYA'S INSTAGRAM