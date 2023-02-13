Kiara Advani's Oval Engagement Ring Grabs Eyeballs, Jeweller Reveals Significance

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Days after the wedding ceremony, the jewellers who designed Kiara's engagement ring shared the details about her solitaire on social media on Monday (February 13).

Taking to their Instagram account, Veeni Jewels wrote, "Kiara Advani’s beautiful engagement ring was hand-crafted by Veeni Jewels. The band is made with round brilliant cut diamonds in Pave-Setting and an Oval solitaire."

The oval is a representation of the shape of an egg which represents fertility, rebirth, and family. Beyond love, romance, and the devotion to a single partnership, the oval shaped engagement ring conveys a variety of meanings. This design stands for originality, individualism, and pushing the envelope while still recognising and respecting tradition."

However, they later happened to delete the post for reasons best known to them. Here is a screenshot of the post:

Story Behind Sid-Kiara's Viral Folded Hand Gesture

Earlier, Vishal Punjabi, videographer at Sid-Kiara's wedding, recently opened up about certain details from the couple's wedding. He revealed his experience of working with the duo and also demystified the Kiara and Sidharth's folded hand gesture that caught eyes on social media.

Punjabi told the story behind the viral moment from Sid-Kiara's wedding video. As the video plays, Sidharth and Kiara come face to face, though their hands are folded. Vishal Punjabi said the gesture symbolises the duo's commitment to one another and their promise to 'always be humble and loving'.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently hosted a reception St.Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday (February 13). The star studded event was attended by multiple celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn among others.