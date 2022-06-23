Being hailed as a powerful family entertainer, director Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been receiving terrific reviews from critics. Filled with the elements of laughter, comedy, and romance, the film seemed to have touched the hearts of all including actor Sidharth Malhotra.

The film stars his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani along with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul among others, and received rave reviews from the Shershaah actor. The film which is all set to release theatrically on July 24 for the movie buffs, has left fans excited to watch their favourite stars back on the screen.

Sidharth Malhotra hails Kiara Advani's performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Both Sidharth and Kiara who were last seen together in Shershaah, have left fans drooling with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the patriotic drama. After watching Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sidharth could not control his emotions and penned a note for the entire team while lauding each one's creative efforts.

The actor who was in awe of his rumoured ladylove's performance, wrote, "Kiara Advani, you are on a roll boss. Absolutely loved you through the film." Followed by Advani, while calling the film 'a completely family entertainer,' Sidharth praised Anil Kapoor's acting craft and wrote, " Anil sir you are a rockstar. Not a frame or scene of yours where paisa vasool nahi hua. you are too good." While appreciating the performance of his Student of The Year co-star Varun, he wrote, "You have killed it in the comedy and the drama both. Kudos to you."

Towards the end, the actor who was taken by the charismatic on-screen persona of Neetu Kapoor, wrote, "What a treat to watch Neetu Kapoor's grace and performance." Apart from Sidharth, the other stars to pour in their love for the entertainer includes Neha Dhupia, Mukesh Chhabra, Multi Mohan, Shashank Khaitan, and more.

The forthcoming film has been the talk of the town ahead of its release, especially with its Nach Punjabaan trend going viral online. It is touted to be a family drama and will mark Neetu Kapoor's return to Bollywood after almost a decade. Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film, which is set to release on June 24, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAliAdvani/Bebophirse

