Kiara Advani's Shimmery Outfits Are Perfect For Any Club Outing! See Pics

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has recently become the talk of the town after her super hit films Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014. Later, the actor was also in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and was also much appreciated for her role in the Netflix series, Lust Stories. Along with her acting skills, her fans are in love with her glamorous outfits. Let’s take a look at some of her shimmery outfits.

Kiara Advani shimmery outfits to check out

The 27-year-old actor sported a glamorous look for an awards night held in Mumbai. She wore a golden shimmery dress by Nicolas Jebran. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline with a V-neck, power-shoulders and a thigh-high slit. She rounded her look with shimmery heels. The actor sported rose-gold shimmery eyeshade with highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour. She opted for tight curls with a middle parting for the hairdo.

The actor is looking stunning in a green sequinned dress which she paired with matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of black peep-toe heels. The Kabir Singh actor went for a sultry look with a hair tied in a puffy half knot with a side parting. She opted for brown smokey eyes and a nude lips.

Kiara Advani is looking mesmerising in a shimmery orange outfit which she teamed with a denim jacket. She kept her makeup minimal, as the actor opted for a peachy foundation and nude lip colour. Advani accessorised her look with a double-layered orange-coloured chain with a starfish pendant.

