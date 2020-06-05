Kiara Advani's Songs To Add To Your Monsoon Playlist; 'Kaise Hua' To 'Jab Tak'

Monsoon is just around the corner and to get you all pumped up for the rainy season, we have listed down a few songs that can be added to your playlist. You can fill your monsoon playlist with some of these energetic, upbeat and romantic songs of Kiara Advani and celebrate as the monsoon arrives in India.

Urvashi

The famous music video Urvashi was originally choreographed by Prabhudheva. This peppy number will surely up your spirits. The 'Urvashi' remake features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. This new version of Urvashi features the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara and fans loved every bit of it.

Kaise Hua

Kaise Hua is a hit romantic number from the movie Kabir Singh. This romantic number hits the right chords and is a perfect addition to a monsoon playlist.This melody crooned by Vishal Mishra has successfully managed to hit the heartstrings of fans.

Jab Tak

Kiara Advani’s love song Jab Tak from her 2016 biography movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was loved by fans.The song features Kiara Advani romancing Sushant Singh Rajput. Armaan Malik's soothing voice breathes life to this romantic number.

Tera Junoon

Tera Junoon is a romantic number from the 2017 romantic action film, Machine. The song features actors Mustafa Burmawala and Kiara Advani. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal while the lyrics are written by Arafat Mehmood and Mohammed Irfan. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

Kudi Nu Nachne De is a refreshing song from the movie Angrezi Medium. The video of the song is studded with queens of Bollywood including Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan. Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Kudi Nu Nachne De celebrates womanhood.

On the work front, Kiara Advani, who made her Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, will be next seen playing the female lead in Mahesh's upcoming outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. A source revealed to a leading news portal that the Kabir Singh actor and Mahesh Babu's pairing was a success in Bharat Ane Nenu and that the makers are looking to recreate the magic. The source further mentioned that after several rounds of discussions, the team felt that Kiara Advani is the right choice for the film.

