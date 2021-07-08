Kiara Advani's Video From Sidharth Malhotra's House Irks Some Netizens; Others Defend Her

The stars of the film industry sometimes irk netizens for showing airs. A few days ago, a video of Shehnaaz Gill in which a team member was putting her footwear had left netizens divided. The latest was Kiara Advani, whose behaviour towards an elderly security guard drew mixed reactions.

Kiara Advani’s gesture leaves netizens divided

Kiara is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra and is often spotted at his residence. The actor was recently snapped arriving at the venue again. In a video, one could see that as she arrived, an elderly security guard opened the door for her. While he saluted her, she left hurriedly without acknowledging it.

Numerous netizens expressed their displeasure and pointed out her behaviour towards any elderly person, and writing that he was ‘her father’s age. Some asked if she could not open the door on her own.

However, some defended her, writing that the guard was doing his job with ‘full passion’ and that it was not Kiara’s fault. Another blamed the agency that hired such a guard and added that there was not much she could do anyway.

Kiara Advani on professional front

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shershaah, which is based on the life of late soldier, Captain Vikram Batra, might release directly on an OTT platform.

On the professional front, Kiara is yet to have a release in 2021. She was last seen in movies like Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmii in 2020.

The 28-year-old actor has numerous other films in her kitty. This includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is expected to release immediately upon the resumption of theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic is in control. She is also working on the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.