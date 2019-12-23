The Debate
Kiara Advani's Sister Finds Her Better-half, Actor Says 'first Addition To Our Family'

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani is seemingly set to tie the knot with the love of her life. Read on to check out the actor's heartfelt note for her sister.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has become the talk of the town ever since her performance as 'Preeti' in the film Kabir Singh has garnered massive popularity amongst fans. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Good Newwz which is just around the corner. Her fun banter with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor has got the internet talking. Amidst her busy schedules, Kiara, on Monday, took to her Instagram to share a piece of happy news.

Kiara Advani cannot keep calm as her sister is all set to tie the knot

Amidst Kiara’s busy schedules, on December 23, the Kabir Singh actor took to her Instagram to share her happiness. As per her recent post, her sister Ishita Advani has found her prince charming. She penned a heartfelt note and said that she loves her a lot and cannot wait for all the fun times ahead. As a part of the caption, she wrote, “IshiGotHerKarma”. Have a look at her post. 

Read | Watch Akshay Kumar Almost Pop A Vein In Carpool Karaoke With Kareena, Kiara & Diljit

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

Read |  Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Suit Up; Can You Spot Kareena Kapoor?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani's upcoming film Good Newwz has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled. Even the songs from the movie are doing well with fans. The comedy-drama focuses on the unique concept of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs). Good Newwz entails the lives of two married couples with the same last name, whose sperms get exchanged. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screens on December 27. 

Read | Kiara Advani left exhilarated after a crowd of over 8,000 people chant 'Priti, Priti!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Read | Kiara Advani has issues playing second lead to Kareena Kapoor Khan? The actress clarifies

 

 

