Kiara Advani's Sister Finds Her Better-half, Actor Says 'first Addition To Our Family'

Kiara Advani has become the talk of the town ever since her performance as 'Preeti' in the film Kabir Singh has garnered massive popularity amongst fans. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Good Newwz which is just around the corner. Her fun banter with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor has got the internet talking. Amidst her busy schedules, Kiara, on Monday, took to her Instagram to share a piece of happy news.

Kiara Advani cannot keep calm as her sister is all set to tie the knot

Amidst Kiara’s busy schedules, on December 23, the Kabir Singh actor took to her Instagram to share her happiness. As per her recent post, her sister Ishita Advani has found her prince charming. She penned a heartfelt note and said that she loves her a lot and cannot wait for all the fun times ahead. As a part of the caption, she wrote, “IshiGotHerKarma”. Have a look at her post.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani's upcoming film Good Newwz has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled. Even the songs from the movie are doing well with fans. The comedy-drama focuses on the unique concept of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs). Good Newwz entails the lives of two married couples with the same last name, whose sperms get exchanged. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screens on December 27.

