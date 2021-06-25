Kichcha Sudeep Extends Birthday Wishes To Co-actor Aftab Shivdasani In A Heartfelt Post

Aftab Shivdasani turned 43 on June 25, 2021. The actor who will soon make his Kannada movie debut with Kotigobba 3 is receiving lots of love from his colleagues and fans alike. His friend from CCL and co-star of Kotigobba 3, Kichcha Sudeep wished the Masti actor on his birthday.

Kichcha Sudeep's hearty wishes on Aftab Shivdasani's birthday

Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to share a birthday wish on the occasion of Aftab Shivdasani's birthday. He called Aftab as "afyy" in the tweets and wrote "loadsaaa luv n hugs" along with a smiling emoji, heart emoji, and wine glasses emoji. The two are known to share a good rapport since their Celebrity Cricket League days. Fans of Kichcha Sudeep also wished Aftab Shivdasani on his birthday.

Happy returnsssss @AftabShivdasani ,,,affyyyyy,,,

Loadsaaaa luv n hugs

🤗♥️🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 25, 2021

The duo will soon be seen onscreen in the upcoming Kannada movie Kotigobba 3. The movie which has been three years in the making will also mark the Kannada film debut of Premam actor Madonna Sebastian. Aftab's role will be that of an Interpol officer in the film, according to Pinkvilla.

Aftab's inclusion in the cast was announced in June 2018, and both the actors expressed their glee for getting to work with each other. Earlier this year in February, Kichcha Sudeep completed 25 years in the film industry. Aftab Shivdasani had taken to Twitter to congratulate the ace star.

Mch mch luv n a warm welcome my brother ... u have always been an awesome human n it surely is a pleasure to be on screen wth u ... @AftabShivdasani https://t.co/BbUE6AjLmh — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 12, 2018

To a brother who never tires and always inspires. Many congratulations on completing 25 amazing years 🎥 🎬 and here’s wishing you many, many more milestones in the future. Love you. ❤️🤜🏼🤛🏼@KicchaSudeep — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) February 4, 2021

A look at Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming movies

Currently, Kichcha Sudeep's fans are eagerly waiting for the ace actor's 3D fantasy movie Vikrant Rona. It will be directed by Anup Bhandari. Other than that he will be seen in a guest role in the film Ravi Bopanna. He will also be presenting the film Ashwatthama under his production banner. Sudeep will also appear as a lead in the Bhargav Bakshi directed film Kabzaa. He will also return as the host for the Kannada version of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the film Dabangg 3 which released in 2019. He was seen in a negative role in the film.

(Image: Aftab Shivdasani's Twitter and Kichcha Sudeep's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.