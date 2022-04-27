Kichcha Sudeepa Questions Ajay Devgn Taking Him On In Hindi: 'What If I Wrote In Kannada?'

Hours after Ajay Devgn reacted to Kichcha Sudeepa's remark over the 'national language' row on Twitter, the Kannada star responded to his tweets by claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. The Kannada actor-filmmaker also claimed that his remarks were taken out of context and he would like to meet the Runway 34 star in-person to explain his intention behind making the comments.

The row erupted after Kitchcha Sudeepa said, ''Hindi is no more a national language" during the trailer launch event of the film R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever. It is also important to note that the national language debate started earlier in April when Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

Kitchcha Sudeepa replies to Ajay Devgn

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 48-year-old Kannada actor wrote, ''Hello@ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you,'' he continued, ''Probably will emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.''

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Sudeepa asserted that he 'loves and respects' every language of the country and added that he would like to mark an end to this topic. He added, ''I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wish to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon.''

I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context.

Mch luv and wshs to you always.

Hoping to seeing you soon.

🥳🥂🤜🏻🤛🏻 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Ajay Devgn, in his tweet which was typed out in Hindi Devanagari font, questioned Sudeepa for dubbing South Indian films in Hindi by tweeted, ''According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

After reacting to Devgn's remark, Sudeepa added another tweet by writing, ''I did understand the txt (text) you sent in hindi. Tats (that's) only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!''

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Ajay Devgn says 'something was lost in translation'

In the latest development, the 53-year-old responded to Kichcha Sudeepa and claimed that 'something was lost in translation' whilst thanking the Kannada actor for clearing the 'misunderstanding'. He wrote, ''Hi@KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.''

Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Followed by this, Sudeepa exclaimed he would have wished for the actor to tag him along in his tweet for 'a creative reason' rather than this misunderstanding. He wrote:

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Image: Facebook/@sudeep/Ajaydevgn