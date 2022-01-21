Last Updated:

'Kick' Actor Arun Verma Dies Of Multiple Organ Failure In Bhopal; Tributes Pour In 

Actor Arun Verma, who worked in films like 'Nayak' and 'Kick', passed away in Bhopal on Thursday. He died of multiple organ malfunction.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Arun Verma, arun verma death

Image: Twitter/@TinaaGhaai


Actor Arun Verma, who worked in numerous films over the past three decades, is no more. The incident took place in Bhopal. He was 62. The artiste breathed his last on Thursday. As per reports, he suffered from multiple organ failure after a block was found in his brain. 

Actor Arun Verma passes of multiple organ failure

The news was confirmed by his nephew Amit, as per reports. Amit shared that Arun Verma suffered from a block in his brain, which hampered the functioning of his organs. His lungs were affected and he eventually passed away of kidney failure, reports said.

Among the people to pay tributes to him were the artistes' body CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association.) The association shared that he was a member since 2004 and expressed their deepest condolences to his family. 

Some of his colleagues too expressed their grief on the incident and shared his photos. Many netizens paid a tribute to Arun Verma on social media. They wrote that it was a 'great loss' to the film industry. 

Arun Verma's work in film industry

Verma is said to have worked in 80 films in all. He had been in the industry for close to 35 years. He had made his debut with the film Dacait in 1987. The film had starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Among his recent projects was the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is being produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. He had wrapped his portions for the romantic comedy. He had shot for the film in Bhopal, and his scenes were completed in December.

The other films he had done were well-known films like Nayak, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Prem Ganth, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Khalnayak, Heropanti, and Kick. As per reports, he had also been involved in numerous musical endeavours in his career. He lent his voice for songs like O Ladi Shanta, Ram Chandro Ri, Sahiba Ri Bibiye, and Tu Hi Meri Saansein and was also a music composer, who had also worked in the Punjabi industry.

(Image: Twitter/@TinaaGhaai)

Tags: Arun Verma, Arun Verma no more, Nayak
COMMENT
