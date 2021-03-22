Kick Shooting Locations: Know Filming Locations Of The 2014 Action Drama Film

Kick is a 2014 movie directed by Saji Nadiadwala that revolves around the life of Devi Lal Singh with an inconsistent standard of living who tries to find pleasure aka 'get a kick' in whatever he is doing. He eventually goes on to become a thief and dons a new name "Devil". Know where was Kick filmed.

Kick shooting locations

Korea

Sajid Nadiadwala and his team had visited the country of South Korea in September 2011, after receiving an invitation from the Korea Tourism Organization. He had signed a contract with KTO that he will shoot some portions of his films including Kick in the country, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Scotland

According to IMDb reports, the film started the first schedule of filming in Scotland in 2013. The car crash scene and the helicopter crash scene were shot in the city of Glasgow in Scotland.

India

Several movie scenes were shot at Mehboob Studios and The Film City in Mumbai, India. According to IMDb, the shooting of the movie had to be stopped for a week as the workers of Film Studio Settings & Allied Mazdoor Union went on a strike after Sajid refused to pay them wages for one and a half shifts. The workers only resumed shooting after Sajid paid them their wages after a week.

Poland

The building shown in the climax of the movie is the Palace of Culture and Science. The climax of the movie was shot in Poland and the building in which the climax took place was shot in Warsaw. Here is a video of Kick filming locations in Poland.

Kick movie plot

Kick is the story of a psychiatrist named Shaina played by Jacqueline Fernandez, who talks to a police officer named Himanshu played by Randeep Hooda about her previous relationship with the Devil, an eccentric man whose life was driven by the need for a 'Kick' or an adrenaline rush. He breaks up with Shaina for his kick, to never return again. Himanshu realises that he has finally met his match. However, he doesn`t know that Devil, the person he is chasing, is the same guy who broke Shaina's heart. The sequel of the movie titled Kick 2 is set to on floors soon.