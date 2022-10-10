Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming action-packed film Code Name: Tiranga. The actor, who underwent a major fitness transformation for the film, has shared an intense training video on her social media space. Apart from the Ishaqzaade actor, Code Name: Tiranga also stars Sharad Kelkar and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead roles, while it is slated to release on October 14, 2022.

Parineeti Chopra shares a clip of her training session for Code Name: Tiranga

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a long video in which she could be seen training intensely to play her role of a RAW agent perfectly. From powerful kicks and combat training to weights, running and more, the actor pulled it off effortlessly, "BOOM 3 months of lockdown training. I would do it all over again #CodeNameTiranga," she wrote in the caption. Watch the video here:

Recently, the makers released the much-anticipated trailer of Code Name: Tiranga, which received rave reviews from the audience. The action-packed trailer introduces the Saina actor taking on the role of an Indian RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent who is on a mission for the nation's pride, where sacrifice is her only option. The trailer includes a lot of action sequences at multiple locations which will make the audience come to the edge of their seats. Apart from Parineeti and Harrdy, the teaser also gives a sneak peek at Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Deesh Mariwala and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's characters in the film.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Chopra wrote, "HERE IT IS! - TRAILER OUT NOW #CodeNameTiranga trailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022."

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga revolves around the story of a spy who is travelling across numerous nations on an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against a time where she has no other option but to make a sacrifice.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra