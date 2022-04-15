Kili Paul Lip-syncs Yash's Iconic Dialogue From 'KGF 2'; Raveena Tandon Reacts & Tags Yash

From being among the most-awaited films of this year to registering impeccable business across the ticket windows to conquering the hearts of viewers along the run, KGF: Chapter 2 keeps scripting new milestones ever since its box-office debut. The film is now on its way to shattering many prevailing box office records. While the buzz surrounding the actioner was nationwide for the past three years, its popularity has now transcended overseas as popular Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul was recently seen recreating an iconic scene from the film, which also caught the attention of Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon.

For the unversed, Kili Paul is known for his talent for lip-syncing Bollywood songs and iconic dialogues. The social media influencer rose to fame when his and his sister's video on Rataan Lambiya from Shershaah went viral. He has now refurbished his popularity by lip-syncing South sensation Yash's dialogues from KGF: Chapter 2.

In the video, Kili Paul wore a black coloured suit on a white shirt to recreate an iconic scene from the film. He lip-synced Yash's dialogue from the film's trailer and also copied the actor's action. Kili Paul's on-point expressions and action impressed many among his Indian fans as they lauded him for his talent. Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the video.

While many Indian viewers commented on Kili Paul's post, it also caught the attention of Raveena Tandon, who essayed the role of Ramika Sen in the film. Not only did Raveena Tandon reshare the video on her Instagram handle, but she also tagged Yash for him to watch the clip.

More about KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film follows Yash's gangster avatar Rocky, the most dangerous criminal who was feared by many mobs. The first instalment of the film franchise concluded with Rocky conquering the Kolar Gold Fields after eliminating its supreme leader Garuda. The film also sees Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adhira and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen. The film also sees Sreenidhi Shetty reprise her role as Rocky's love interest. The film premiered on April 14, 2022, across the world.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF: Chapter 2 has now become India's third-biggest opener. As per Taran Adarsh, the film's Hindi version collected a total of Rs 53.05 crores on its opening day. The film's screens have increased across the country due to its high demand.

Image: Instagram/@kili_paul/PTI