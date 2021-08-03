Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Fuel Link Up Rumours After Being Spotted In City Together

Actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes, who have been stealing the spotlight because of link-up rumours, were recently spotted taking a stroll in the city together. After returning from a holiday in Goa, the two were photographed in the city while strolling with their pet dog. Pictures and videos of the two together have gone viral on social media.

Kim Sharma & Leander Paes spotted together in the city

In the viral pictures, Kim can be seen wearing a white and pink maxi dress, while Leander was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. They were walking her dog. Manav Manglani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#LeanderPaes #KimSharma clicked out for a walk with their pet dog #sunday.”

Several fans of the two pointed out at them for not wearing masks while stepping out amid the pandemic. One of the users wrote, “No mask... it's only for us.” Another user wrote, “Ummmmm Masks? Not important to wear @leanderpaes @kimsharmaofficial ??.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “No mask @kimsharmaofficial @leanderpaes.”

Last month, a restaurant bar in Goa sparked rumours of Kim and Leander dating by sharing a picture of them enjoying a meal together. Another photo showed him hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Later, she shared a picture on Instagram, which appeared to have been taken the same day, and credited ‘Mr. P’ for it. Previously, Kim was in a relationship with Harshvardhan but they broke up in 2019. He confirmed the split with a cryptic message on Instagram. “K, Thank you, gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla. Along with her, despite being an amazing athlete, Leander too tried his luck in films like Rajdhani Express in 2013. He and his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi will be the subjects of a Zee5 series directed by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

IMAGE: MANAVMANGLANI/pousadabythebeachgoa/Instagram

