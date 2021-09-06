Kim Sharma & Leander Paes Make Their Relationship Insta Official With A Loved-up Photo

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been fueling dating rumours ever since the two were spotted vacationing together in Goa in July. Kim Sharma also congratulated Paes on the 25th anniversary of his Olympic win. While the couples, fans have been waiting for an announcement, the two recently made their relationship Instagram-official.

Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbatein actor recently posted a loved-up photo with Leander Paes. She was wearing a white coloured dress. The actor accessorised her outfit with a brown coloured belt and white purse. On the other hand, Leander Paes was casually dressed in a blue t-shirt and jeans. While Kim Sharma was looking at the camera, Paes had his eyes stuck on his girlfriend. In the caption, Kim Sharma added an evil eye and a couple kissing emoji. Leander Paes also shared the same photo on his Insatgram handle and wrote "Magic" in the caption. The couple's fans widely reacted to the photo as they were thrilled to know about the two.

About a month ago, Kim Sharma praised her boyfriend and Tennis player Leander Paes as his Olympic bronze win clocked 25 years. The actor shared a photo of Paes on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ." She also tagged Paes and called him Flying Man. Leander Paes stood third in Tennis at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' Goa vacation

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted vacationing in Goa earlier this year. While the couple did not post any picture on their social media handles, a Goa restaurant shared a few snaps from Kim and Leander's vacation. In the photos, they were seen twinning in white. Kim Sharma wore a white coloured shirt on denim shorts, while Paes donned a white t-shirt on checked shorts.

On the work front, Leander Paes, who is known for his historic wins in tennis, is all set to reunite with his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi for a documentary. The sportsmen's documentary is named Breakpoint and will premiere on Zee5. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are directing the documentary.

IMAGE: KIM SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM