Kim Sharma Calls Leander Her 'soulmate' In Birthday Note, Says '49 Never Looked This Good'

Former Tennis player Leander Paes turned 49 on June 17 and his girlfriend Kim Sharma made sure to make the day extra special for him. For the unknown, the couple who had made their relationship official last year recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in March. And now on Paes' birthday, Kim had ringed the day on a special note.

On the joyous occasion, Kim had treated fans with some beautiful stills of the couple from their various vacations together to some exotic locations. From their romantic moments at the beach, and on the tennis court to Disneyland, the mushy pictures gave an inside view of all the happier and more memorable moments spent by the two together.

Kim Sharma's adorable birthday wishes for Leander Paes

One of the pictures showed the two at a cooking class together, while the final picture showed them gazing at each other lovingly. One of the images also featured their parents while posing with the two. Apart from the pictures, what drew the attention of the fans was the endearing note that was penned by the Mohabbatein actor where she referred to him as her 'soulmate' and even professed her love for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna recipient.

"Happy happy birthday to My Sexy, Cool, Funny, Kind, Loving, Disney-loving, Handsome, Irresistible, Goofy, Soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby I love you. May all my wishes for you come true Leo @leanderpaes @julianavansteensel @konikasadler," wrote Sharma.

Overwhelmed by the love and the heart-touching words, Leander replied, "Thanks, baby! Creating memories with you is Life @kimsharmaofficial." On the other hand, Kim had also shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebrations on her Instagram story. He was seen cutting a cake as the two then posed together for the camera. For the special occasion, the sportsperson opted to go all black formal look.

While Kim and Leander started dating in March, they made their relationship official in September 2021 with a picture of them posing together on his Instagram account. On their first anniversary in March 2022, Kim shared, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich.”

IMAGE: Instagram/KimSharma