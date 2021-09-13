Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Are Twinning In Outfits As They Step Out For A Romantic Date

Actor Kim Sharma and athlete Leander Paes have been making headlines ever since they made their relationship official on social media. Apart from spending some quality time on their short trip to Goa, the two have been spotted often roaming about the city together. Recently Kim and Leander went on a date and the pictures of the two from the romantic time together have gone viral on social media.

Twinning in the same colour, Kim can be seen wearing an off-shoulder blue top while Leander complemented her in a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Earlier this week, the couple shared a picture of them together on their respective Instagram pages and made their relationship Instagram official. Kim did not write a caption with it. She did, however, add an evil-eye amulet and a couple kissing emoticon. Leander shared the picture with the caption, “magic.”

Kim Sharma spotted with beau Leander Paes for a date

Apart from this, they were even spotted meeting 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in Mumbai where they lauded his efforts of bringing pride to the nation. The couple sparked dating rumours in July after reports appeared suggesting the two were together. While on a holiday in Goa, a restaurant named Pousada By The Beach shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach." One of the pictures, showed Leander holding Kim from behind as they posed for the camera.

Earlier, Kim was in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane but the two eventually broke up in 2019. On the work front, Leander Paes, who is known for his historic wins in tennis, is all set to reunite with his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi for a documentary. The documentary is named Breakpoint and will premiere on Zee5. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are directing the documentary. On the other hand, Kim Sharma was prominently known for her role in Mohabbatein.

IMAGE: PousadaByTheBeachGoa/Instagram