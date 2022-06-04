Actor Kim Sharma and Indian tennis legend Leander Paes have been the talk of the town ever since the two made their relationship official on Instagram. After their first pictures together from a vacation in Goa had surfaced on social media, the two have been sharing adorable pictures every now and then.

Kim, who is quite fond of sharing pictures of the two together on Instagram, gave fans a glimpse into their recent romantic getaway to Phuket. The pictures show the couple spending a happy time together while creating memories. From exploring new attractions to trying their hands on delectable food, the Mohabbatein star has been quite active while sharing glimpses from the trip.

Kim Sharma, Leander Paes jett off for a romantic vacay

In one of the pictures on her Instagram story, Kim thanked the hotel in which they were staying for a warm welcome as they were welcomed with delicious macaroons and a frame having a photo of the beautiful couple.

Followed by this, she then shared a picture of a plate of Sushi that the couple relished on.

In her last story, she shared a photo of her and Leander with a wide spread of Thai dishes. She captioned her story as, “16 sets of Salad” with laughing emoticons while tagging Leander. The two stars looked extremely happy while creating some cherishable memories together.

Ever since the two made their relationship official, fans have been wondering about when the couple would tie the knot. While putting all speculations to rest, a source close to Pinkvilla has informed that the sportsperson's parents & Kim's parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing 'court marriage' at the actor's Bandra residence.

As per reports by the leading daily, the duo flew to Kolkata to meet Leander Paes’ parents and were later joined by Kim's parents too. It was the couple's idea to celebrate the New Year together and this only means that both of them are serious to take their relationship to the next level.

Earlier, the actor had shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to celebrate a year of togetherness with Leander. While captioning the pictures, she wrote, "Happy anniversary Charles, 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings.Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes (sic)."

(Image: @Kimisharma/Instagram)