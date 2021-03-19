Kim Sharma Shares A Picture From Her 'fly Day', Fans Call The Actor 'sizzling'

Mohabbatein actor Kim Sharma's Instagram handle is known for her exotic travel and vacation pictures. The actor took to her social media page once again on Friday, March 19 to share a stunning picture from one of her beach getaways, which has left her fans and followers in awe of her. Here is everything you need to know about her latest Instagram post, which has caught the attention of the netizens.

A look at Kim Sharma's photo

The actor shared a picture of herself in a stunning navy blue bikini from one of her beach vacations. She could be seen standing on a rock and looked beautiful with the wind swaying her hair and accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Kim's caption read, "Fly day".

Fan reactions to Kim Sharma's Instagram post

The Tom, Dick, and Harry actor has close to 607k followers on the social networking site and her latest post garnered more than 13k likes within a few hours of posting. Fans and followers of Kim were left stunned by the beautiful vacation picture and they bombarded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. While one of the followers wrote, "Sizzling", another one commented saying, "so so beautiful".

Kim Sharma recently shared a series of throwback pictures from her Italy vacation. She could be seen sunbathing on a yacht in one image while enjoying the stunning monuments of the country in another picture. Her caption read, "Photo dump", with hashtags like Italy and tbt among others. Along with sharing a virtual tour of the country with her followers, Kim also gave multiple outfit inspirations to her fans.

About Kim Sharma's movies

Kim Sharma is a former actor and model who rose to prominence with her character Sanjana in the superhit film Mohabbatein in 2000. Although she has been away from the silver screen for a decade now, she does make it a point to interact with her fans on social media. Her other popular works include Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story among others.

Image Credits: Kim Sharma Official Instagram Account

