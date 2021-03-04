Kim Sharma Wishes Sister Konnika Sharma With An Adorable Birthday Post

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma recently took to social media to wish her sister Konnika Sharma on the occasion of her birthday. In the picture posted, the two women can be seen posing gracefully for the camera while wearing bright smiles across their faces. Through the caption for the post, Kim Sharma has shed some light on the sweet bond that she shares with her sister and how they have grown over the years. Fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes while expressing how much they love seeing the two ladies together.

Kim Sharma celebrates her sister’s birthday with a post

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma recently wished her sister Konnika through an Instagram post and fans have been loving the display of affection. In the picture posted, the two ladies are seen enjoying each other’s embrace while flashing a smile for the camera. Konnika Sharma is seen dressed in a stunning white formal jumpsuit which has a knot pattern around the waist. The outfit has a sleeveless style and has also been designed with a deep V neck. Her hair has been left open while a pair of stone stud earrings have been added in accessories, for a matching effect.

Kim Sharma, on the other hand, has opted for an animal print dress that has a semi-formal style. She is seen wearing a leopard print dress that has one strap-less sleeve and an A-line effect. Her makeup has been kept simple with nude lipstick and simple eye makeup. She is seen holding up her soft-curled hair while posing for the picture.

In the caption for the post, Kim Sharma has wished her sister a happy birthday while speaking about their bond. She has mentioned that she will always look out for her sister and have her back, no matter what the situation is. She also believes that Konnika will do the same for her and they got this nature from their mother. She has also tagged Konnika as her one and only. Have a look at the post from Kim Sharma's Instagram.

Read Kim Sharma Misses Her Italy Vacay As She Gives Fans A Virtual Tour; See Glorious Pics

Also read Kim Sharma Is An Absolute 'dessertarian' And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished Konnika Sharma a happy birthday. A few people have mentioned how gorgeous the two ladies look and a few others have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Read Kim Sharma Says She Is Marooned On An Island Without "you" In Her Recent Insta Post

Also read Kim Sharma Rings In 41st Birthday In Goa, Shares Glimpse From Bash

Image Courtesy: Kim Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.