'Kinni Kinni Vaari': Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Makes Music Video Debut; Disha Reacts

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna has featured in the music video titled Kinni Kinni Vaari along with other artists including Jamie Lever, Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar. Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast and a social media influencer, shared that she ‘poured all her sass’ into the video. Her close friend and brother Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also cheered her on the debut video.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna makes debut, Disha Patani reacts

The video is a celebration of womanhood, which is a perfect concept for her debut, according to Krishna. Krishna in a statement shared her happiness on being part of such a great concept.“I honestly couldn’t have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one. It was an absolute pleasure working with the entire team and coming together with 5 other ladies to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolute fire track” she said. Krishna Shroff shared her look earlier on her Instagram account and her mother Ayesha Shroff also commented on her post saying, "Fabulosity". “Wowwwwwwwww puds!" Disha Patani’s sister Khusboo wrote, “ Excited.” Disha Patani wrote, “Wohoo killing it kishu.”

The song is created by UpsideDown, ICONYK, and Raashi Sood. It is presented by Big Bang Music. Speaking more about the song, Raashi added, "With 'Kinni Kinni Vaar', I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. UpsideDown, ICONYK, and Diljot supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations in the lockdown. Quite a different experience I must say!" Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever posted the video on her Instagram account, “Esa pehli baar hua hai 17/18 saalon mein.. Something fun #COMINGSOON super excited for this. Need your love & support of course.” The music video has been released on YouTube.

IMAGE: kishushroff/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.