Kiran Kumar Reveals How He Spent His Time In Isolation While Battling COVID-19

Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on May 14, 2020. The 74-year-old actor is, however, feeling better and reports state that his third coronavirus test has come out negative. Kiran Kumar reportedly told a news portal how he spent his time while self-isolating himself. Kiran Kumar is reported to be quarantining at his house on a separate floor than the rest of the family.

Kiran Kumar talks about isolation amid COVID-19

The Dhadkan actor told the news daily that he eats in disposable utensils that his wife got for him. He stated that his family would leave his food on the staircase and he would pick up the food from there. He emphasised on making zero contact when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kiran Kumar also said that he made his own bed and cleaned his room as well.

Kiran Kumar said that he would spend his time in the company of books and movies. He said that he has an offbeat taste in books and that he believes in aliens. He also said that he likes reading science fiction, especially those written by Isaac Asimov. The actor disclosed that he watched a few Hindi movies along with binge-watching Star Trek and Star Wars.

Kiran Kumar stated that his family helped him a lot. His kids would look after all his needs and his sister would cook his favourite meals. He even thanked his staff for being extremely supportive in his time of need.

In a statement issued to the press, Kiran Kumar mentioned that after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his family informed the BMC. The doctors helped him with relevant information to ensure no one panics. He was retested after a few days and his coronavirus test results came out negative this time. The statement added that his family is following strict rules of self-isolation and that the actor is taking time off from work to focus on himself.

Dhadkar actor Kiran Kumar mentioned that every precaution was taken to keep the coronavirus at bay. However, it did enter his house and there was nothing they could do about it. He said that his key take away from the situation is that fear is the only thing that is to be feared.

