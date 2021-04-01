Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Cancer: Madhuri Dixit, Ranvir Shorey Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma which is a type of blood cancer. Her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a statement while informing about the disease and the ongoing treatment. As soon as the actor revealed the diagnosis, colleagues from the film fraternity were quick to send in their speedy recovery wishes across. Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Ranvir Shorey, Malini Awasthi were among a few who sent their best wishes.

"She's all heart and that's' why so many people love her...So keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like... In your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," read an excerpt from his statement. READ | Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's combined net worth as they complete 35 years of togetherness

'She is a strog woman'

Madhuri shared the statement by Anupam and wrote, "Praying for Kirron's speedy recovery. Please convey my love to her." Followed by Madhuri was Ranvir Shorey who wrote, "Praying for her quick recovery." Parineeti Chopra also sent her wishes to the veteran actress and wrote, "Sir we are praying for her." Folk singer Malini Awasthi prayed for the actress and wrote that she knows Kirron will emerge as a fighter. "Our prayers for Dear @KirronKherBJP Ji. She is a strong woman and will fight it out! May Maa Vindhyavasini bless her."

Anupam stated that they were "blessed" about her treatment being handled by a "phenomenal set of doctors". He also wrote that she was a fighter and took things on and also mentioned that she is being all heart as the reason for her being showered with immense love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery. Anupam also expressed faith that she will come out stronger after recovering well from the illness.

