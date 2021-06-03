Kirron Kher Leaves Message For Fans While Battling Cancer On Son's Instagram Live, Watch

Actor Sikander Kher recently went live on Instagram giving a glimpse of his ailing mother Kirron Kher who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The Aarya actor had shared his mother’s diagnosis on social media a few months ago, revealing that she has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Sikandar gave a sneak peek of his quality time spent with parents Anupam Kher and Kirron at home.

Kiron Kher leaves a message for fans on Sikandar's Instagram live

Sikandar began the Instagram live session by saying, “I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs. Kher’s feet.” At this, Kirron did a funny jig with her feet to say “hello”. Kirron looked frail but happy in the video. She also had her arm in a sling. Kirron thanked her fans for all their best wishes, love, and prayers that they have been pouring on her during her course of treatment. She greeted people with a big smile and said, “Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.”



Sikander also thanked the well-wishers of the family and said Kirron was much better. He said, “Thank you for all your love, now that you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because I am not around all day when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better.” Apart from this, the actor can be seen receiving a sarcastic comment from his mother in the background who forced him to get married soon. “soon you’ll be 41 in a few months,” she said.

In April this year, Anupam had opened up about Kirron’s illness. He had issued a statement on social media and wrote “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.” He had later dismissed speculation about her health, confirming “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”









IMAGE: SIKANDARKHER/Instagram



